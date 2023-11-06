Business

FREE TO READ | Property magazine looks at commercial and residential

Bricks and mortar still an option, while other opportunities abound, such as repurposed spaces and the benefits of disruptive technology

06 November 2023 - 11:12
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
While bricks and mortar are still an option, there are many other kinds of opportunities out there.
While bricks and mortar are still an option, there are many other kinds of opportunities out there.
Image: Business Day/123RF/Anton Samsonov

In this issue of Property, our experts share that bricks and mortar is still a solid foundation for investment.

We also tackle the benefits of disruptive technology, delve into why South Africans are looking overseas to diversify their property portfolios, be it to secure a “golden visa” or the potential to make a solid return in a foreign currency, and we discuss what the Urban Development Zone tax incentive means for developers and investors.

We delve into why investing in commercial property requires a thorough understanding of the associated tax and legal implications and we also look at repurposed commercial spaces: what they are, and what drives them, plus much more. 

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Public works seeks partnership with private sector to generate income from government buildings

The department of public works and infrastructure is looking into partnering with the private sector to use government buildings to generate income ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Three top executives eyed for Transnet CEO post Business
  2. Dis-Chem plans one-stop-shop health offering Business Times
  3. FREE TO READ | Energy magazine looks beyond load-shedding Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Treasury’s tough love must be backed by Ramaphosa Opinion
  5. FREE TO READ | Property magazine looks at commercial and residential Business

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok