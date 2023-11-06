In this issue of Property, our experts share that bricks and mortar is still a solid foundation for investment.
We also tackle the benefits of disruptive technology, delve into why South Africans are looking overseas to diversify their property portfolios, be it to secure a “golden visa” or the potential to make a solid return in a foreign currency, and we discuss what the Urban Development Zone tax incentive means for developers and investors.
We delve into why investing in commercial property requires a thorough understanding of the associated tax and legal implications and we also look at repurposed commercial spaces: what they are, and what drives them, plus much more.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Property magazine looks at commercial and residential
Bricks and mortar still an option, while other opportunities abound, such as repurposed spaces and the benefits of disruptive technology
Image: Business Day/123RF/Anton Samsonov
