Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcome baby boy

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child together on Saturday.
According to E-Online, the couple welcomed a baby boy.
Kardashian revealed her pregnancy in June during a performance by the rock band Blink-182 in which Barker is the drummer.
None of the Kardashian-Jenner family members have posted about the news yet, but Barker said he wanted to name their child Rocky-Thirteen as it reminded him of Rocky George, the guitar player for the band Suicidal Tendencies, and the 1976 movie Rocky.
The new addition joins the couple's blended family, which includes Kourtney's three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign Disick, eight. Travis co-parents Landon, 20, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
Before she gave birth, Kourtney and Travis, who tied the knot in May 2022, spoke extensively about wanting another child. Their journey trying for a baby was documented on the The Kardashians, where she gave a candid look into her in vitro fertilisation journey.
