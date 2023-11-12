Sunday Times Top 100 Companies
AngloGold Ashanti: Creating sustainable, long-term value for stakeholders
Number 7: AngloGold Ashanti
12 November 2023 - 00:00
Despite selling its remaining assets in South Africa in 2020 as it streamlines its portfolio, AngloGold Ashanti still runs a corporate office in Johannesburg, which does administration for the company's African operations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.