Nedbank’s white CEO pick raises race concerns
Black business groups say choice of Jason Quinn as CEO is a ‘missed opportunity’
26 November 2023 - 00:01
Organisations representing black business have criticised the appointment of Jason Quinn as Nedbank CEO as a “missed opportunity” for transformation and said they will watch him and the bank closely to gauge their commitment to promoting blacks...
