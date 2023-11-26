Putting apologetic spin on failure, like we often do, just encourages further failure
Temba Bavuma received the icy reception he deserved. Success, you see, comes from hard work
26 November 2023 - 00:00
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma cut a lonely figure at OR Tambo International airport last week as he arrived home from India unheralded and unremarked, in stark contrast to the tumultuous welcome by thousands of excited rugby supporters for the victorious Springboks only a few weeks earlier. The fans drooled over their rugby idols, took selfies with them and hung on their every word...
