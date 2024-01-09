Accusations of rand-fixing against FirstRand, Nedbank and Standard Bank collapse
09 January 2024 - 07:54
The Competition Appeal Court (CAC) has thrown out the case against all but five of the 28 banks that were accused of colluding to fix the rand in the New York foreign exchange market more than a decade ago...
