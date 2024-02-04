Mine bosses in water law firing line
Critics of water use bill say stringent provisions could scare off new entrants to shrinking mining sector
04 February 2024 - 00:04
The department of water & sanitation could be on a collision course with mining firms and municipalities over proposed legislation that provides for sentences of up to 10 years in jail or a fine of R10m for company directors or municipal managers who contravene water-use regulations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.