Supercharging the SMME sector is the answer to many of SA's fiscal woes

“Here’s one answer to our fiscal woes: if we can only get the country’s SMMEs to perform better, as the National Development Plan hoped, many of the budget challenges we now face could be solved,” says Lunga Siyo, CEO of Telkom Consumer and Small Business.

He explains that Telkom Business believes so strongly in the SMME market it has developed solutions to help this vital sector begin realising its full potential.

The backbone of Telkom Business’s offering is an affordable and reliable connectivity solution tailored for SMMEs. Connectivity enables SMMEs to access information and services cost-effectively via the cloud, enabling them to improve their value proposition, while digital platforms provide ways to reach out to new market segments and interact directly with customers and business partners. There are many suitable options available for SMMEs.

In addition, Telkom Business offers other basic services that make it easier for SMMEs to get online easily and safely. A key service is cybersecurity, which is highly specialised but essential. Access to alternate power is another way Telkom Business is serving the country’s vital SMMEs.

“The South African e-commerce market is worth about R225bn, yet only 20% of SMMEs use e-commerce regularly — that’s a huge untapped opportunity for the taking,” says Siyo. “Based on our extensive in-house customer research, Telkom Business has created a comprehensive offering that makes it easy for SMMEs to enter the e-commerce space.”