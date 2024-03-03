Business

Big Read

New 5.5G unlocks AI potential for mobile phones

Latest products and devices launched for mining, automotive, electricity, manufacturing and public services

03 March 2024 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The world of telecommunications has started a transition to 5.5G, the next widely recognised standard for high-speed connectivity. However, the industry is not about to ditch 5G, which still has a long runway more than four years after its launch, and represents a huge revenue opportunity for the rest of this decade...

