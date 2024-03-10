Big Read
Wars in Ukraine and Middle East show need for more intra-Africa trade
Wamkele Mene,secretary-general of African Continental Free Trade Area, says 35 countries are now trading under the agreement
10 March 2024 - 00:00
Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have disrupted global supply chains and are affecting food security in Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.