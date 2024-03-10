Business

Big Read

Wars in Ukraine and Middle East show need for more intra-Africa trade

Wamkele Mene,secretary-general of African Continental Free Trade Area, says 35 countries are now trading under the agreement

10 March 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have disrupted global supply chains and are affecting food security in Africa...

