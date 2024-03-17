Watchdog takes the leash off Absolute Pets for Woolworths
CEO sees the green light as a huge opportunity as the retailer expands into areas dominated by rivals
17 March 2024 - 00:02
Woolworths’ acquisition of Absolute Pets received a nod from the Competition Commission, paving the way for the retailer to accelerate its position in one of the fastest-growing areas...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.