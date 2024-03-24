Business

Ninety-One set to deepen investments in public infrastructure

Asset manager Ninety One is looking to deepen its investments in public infrastructure in South Africa, but municipal governance challenges are making this a difficult proposition

24 March 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Asset manager Ninety One is looking to deepen its investments in public infrastructure in South Africa, but municipal governance challenges are making this a difficult proposition. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Trucks and money: Ramaphosa calls on private sector to bet on infrastructure Business
  2. Ramaphosa to court infrastructure partnerships in bid to boost faltering economy Business
  3. FERRIAL ADAM | A water crisis long in the making, with no end in sight Opinion
  4. Godongwana’s big offshore boo-boo Business
  5. NEWSMAKER | Trailblazing private power plan in the works Business
  6. eThekwini officials allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint to fix month-long power ... South Africa

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | After being treated like a criminal, bank’s stress payment was ... Opinion
  2. Vodacom should dial 083 for tips on how to settle with Makate Opinion
  3. Markus Jooste: A thoroughly unpleasant man Business Times
  4. Transnet 'off the rails' over proposed tariffs Business
  5. Toll roads are ‘an attractive investment’ Business

Latest Videos

Xola Mlambo reflects on his career on all new episode of Arena Sports Show
Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament