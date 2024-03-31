Mooted French law forbids discrimination against people sporting braids and afros
31 March 2024 - 00:00
France’s lower house of parliament approved legislation on Thursday to outlaw discrimination against dreadlocks, braids, afros, and any other hairstyle, colour or texture, defeating some who called the bill an unnecessary import of US ideas...
