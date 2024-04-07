Business

AVI pursued over allegedly fishy BEE deal

07 April 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

AVI, the listed FMCG group, could be investigated for flouting empowerment rules over the disposal of a R1.2bn equity partnership between its I&J frozen seafood business and an entity fronted by anti-apartheid activist Mkhuseli Jack. ..

