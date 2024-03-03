Opinion

Three men, a bracelet and an imbroglio

Are consumers and the retailers they support ever going to get properly clued up on when they can and can’t demand a refund?

03 March 2024 - 00:00
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

This is the story of a R236,000 tennis bracelet, and the three men brought together in a dispute over it — a Spanish architect on a visit to South Africa, a prominent Johannesburg-based jeweller, and a high-ranking employee of the National Consumer Commission (NCC)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Impala Platinum weighs closing some loss-making mines as profit slumps Business
  2. Godongwana’s big offshore boo-boo Business
  3. Supercharging the SMME sector is the answer to many of SA's fiscal woes Business
  4. Unlocking insights: benchmarking and other critical metrics for effective ... Business
  5. NEWSMAKER | Why no retraction on Ntshavheni's anti-bank treason slur? Business

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court