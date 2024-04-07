Newsmaker
'Corporate crooks must go to jail'
Former EOH CEO Stephen van Coller says people are corrupt, not businesses
07 April 2024 - 00:00
Stephen van Coller, former CEO of IT services group EOH, says the perpetrators of corporate corruption are being let off the hook while the businesses they brought to their knees, and those trying to save them, are kicked in the teeth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.