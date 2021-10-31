How to encourage staff to speak up

Companies that have worked on creating a culture that encourages people to speak up when something bothers them are stronger and more resilient than those that have discouraged dialogue, says Helene Vermaak, business director at The Human Edge.



“These companies were able to make quick pivots to confront the need to change, creating a feeling of safety to talk about things that need to change and letting go of interpersonal or organisational sensitivities to consider necessary bold moves,” she says. . She advises:..