Careers

How to encourage staff to speak up

31 October 2021 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

Companies that have worked on creating a culture that encourages people to speak up when something bothers them are stronger and more resilient than those that have discouraged dialogue, says Helene Vermaak, business director at The Human Edge.

“These companies were able to make quick pivots to confront the need to change, creating a feeling of safety to talk about things that need to change and letting go of interpersonal or organisational sensitivities to consider necessary bold moves,” she says. . She advises:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Reddam House bridging programme puts first SA students on road to UK studies Business Times
  2. MBA at Mancosa: Your ticket to the C-Suite Careers
  3. Transnet swings into over R8bn loss as pandemic, expenses and impairments bite Business Times
  4. RetailNet enhances business performance Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...