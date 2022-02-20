Careers

My Brilliant Career

Helping parents to help their kids play it safe online

Rachelle Best is the founder and CEO FYI Play it Safe

20 February 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

What is FYI Play it Safe and how does it work?

FYI Play it Safe is a downloadable app that helps parents protect their children from online harm and potential physical danger. The app monitors the content of children’s communication and online activity and then informs parents of any potentially harmful situations, regardless of the application the child uses...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. You could potentially be the next supplier for SANBS: Apply for this SME ... Business
  2. Online trading rollercoaster: can you make money when the markets drop? Business Times
  3. July unrest: Massmart flags annual loss to widen at least 60% Business Times
  4. Fourways Mall owners take on insurers over business interruption claims Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season