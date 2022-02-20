Careers

How to balance your work and home responsibilities

20 February 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris

The December break is a distant memory along with our promise to find a better work-life balance in 2022.

“A 24-hour weekday should ideally be made up of roughly eight hours each for working, sleeping, and private time that would include family responsibilities and leisure. This ‘ideal’ balance is not always possible, and we need to be flexible with a few hours of overtime for urgent work priorities. This should be the exception, however, not the rule,” says Lauren Leyman, an occupational therapist at Netcare Akeso Randburg...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. You could potentially be the next supplier for SANBS: Apply for this SME ... Business
  2. Online trading rollercoaster: can you make money when the markets drop? Business Times
  3. July unrest: Massmart flags annual loss to widen at least 60% Business Times
  4. Fourways Mall owners take on insurers over business interruption claims Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season