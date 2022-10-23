My Brilliant Career
You must be an exceptional storyteller to make it on air
As a radio station business manager, JD Mostert makes sure you have a top-quality listening experience
23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Harris
What do business managers of radio stations do?..
My Brilliant Career
You must be an exceptional storyteller to make it on air
As a radio station business manager, JD Mostert makes sure you have a top-quality listening experience
What do business managers of radio stations do?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos