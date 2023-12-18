Charting a vision: New MD's focus on businesses and policyholders

Unpredictable and extreme weather patterns, volatile economic conditions and new risks such as cyber attacks pose a threat many business.

Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance in Botswana is helping clients navigate these headwinds and gain an edge in the market. As the newly appointed MD, Mosimanegape Molefi brings a wealth of experience to take this business to the next level, ensuring policyholders are a step ahead and in trusted hands.

With a career spanning various facets of the actuarial world, Molefi has proven his versatility. From pensions and medical aids to life insurance, short-term insurance, social security and unconventional domains such as mining and telecommunications, he has consistently demonstrated his prowess as a seasoned actuarial professional.

He has held significant roles at Ernst & Young LLP in London, Deloitte Johannesburg and Debswana.

Since December 2019, Molefi has served as the chair of the Botswana Actuarial Society and has been a member of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries UK’s African Actuarial Standards Committee since April 2019.