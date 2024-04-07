How to make sense of job hopping
Changing jobs too often can make you unhireable, says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, Africa’s largest executive search firm
07 April 2024 - 00:00
It can be tempting to change jobs frequently, enjoying the package increases that come with each new job, but you may also find yourself having to explain the frequent jumps in your CV in interviews...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.