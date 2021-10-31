Can we avoid gridlock on the road to carbon neutrality?

Grid connectivity and transmission are potential stumbling blocks

The low-carbon transition is coming thick and fast. Renewable energy is thriving as market conditions, policy decisions, investment and technology improvements push clean energy to new heights.



Amid the pandemic and recession, global investment in renewable energy capacity still grew 2% to $303.5bn (about R4.5-trillion) last year, while worldwide renewable capacity installations surged 45% compared with 2019 to 265GW, the fastest growth rate since 1999...