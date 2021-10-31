I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR
State policies can play a powerful role in supporting entrepreneurs
The founding and development of Eskom is a good example
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Sponsored
With everybody’s focus on Monday's local government elections, I have been thinking about the role of government in supporting entrepreneurial talent.
In almost every country with an economic miracle, one can track specific government policies that supported industry and helped create super-entrepreneurs who built amazing businesses, paid millions in taxes and created thousands of jobs. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.