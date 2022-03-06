Identity gets a remake for the digital age
06 March 2022 - 00:00
Identity isn’t what it used to be. Not only do we have different versions of our identities for different contexts — think ID document, passport and driver’s licence numbers all being different and multiply that by numerous online user names — but we also now enter the metaverse world of avatars and new “skins”. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.