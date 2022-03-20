Smartphone tsunami now threatens top professional cameras

The inexorable advance in smartphone camera technology is coming for interchangeable lenses, writes Arthur Goldstuck

Smartphones killed off integrated cameras, better known as “point-and-click”, many years ago. Back in 2010, three years after the first iPhone appeared and two years after the advent of Android, the total camera market peaked at 121-million units, with integrated cameras making up 92% of the market. ..