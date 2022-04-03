×

Opinion

The Russia-Ukraine war will hurt SA’s investment ambitions: lessons from nine wars

SA's neutrality on Russia-Ukraine war comes with economic risks

Isaah Mhlanga Columnist
03 April 2022 - 00:00

Having put in motion structural economic reforms, SA has embarked on a marketing journey through investment conferences, aiming to attract $100bn (R1.45-trillion) in direct investment from domestic and foreign private sector investors. ..

