Lessons learnt on the private equity fundraising road

We recently achieved our Kleoss Fund II first close of R600m and are targeting R1bn. We are, first, quite humbled and fully appreciate the support from those investors that have supported us thus far, including the Kleoss Fund I investors for their Fund I commitment of R850m. I thought I would share some thoughts of our Fund I and II fundraising experience as we begin our Fund II investment journey...