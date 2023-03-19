Collaboration essential to growing digital infrastructure during energy crisis
19 March 2023 - 00:00 By Phindile Dyani
South Africa is haunted by the spectre of load-shedding and energy shortages that have hurt the lives and livelihoods of millions. Stage 6 load-shedding, battery theft, infrastructure vandalism and sabotage are also seriously hampering telecommunications operators’ ability to invest in networks. This affects network quality and coverage, service delivery and customer satisfaction...
