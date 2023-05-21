Regaining investor confidence requires a narrative change
We cannot wish away the importance of foreign direct investment from the US and Europe because for now there's no alternative
21 May 2023 - 00:00
The past two weeks have been extraordinary for financial markets, the rand exchange rate in particular. It weakened, at one point, to R19.50 against the US dollar. What is apparent is that mostly domestic issues are at play, given we did not see the same sell-off in other emerging markets...
Regaining investor confidence requires a narrative change
We cannot wish away the importance of foreign direct investment from the US and Europe because for now there's no alternative
The past two weeks have been extraordinary for financial markets, the rand exchange rate in particular. It weakened, at one point, to R19.50 against the US dollar. What is apparent is that mostly domestic issues are at play, given we did not see the same sell-off in other emerging markets...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos