Business should be wary of cosying up to Mashatile
What would help South Africa is an elevation of the discourse, so the focus is not on the politicians but on the eradication of the systems that allow bad politicians to thrive
28 May 2023 - 00:00 By SAM MKOKELI
Deputy president Paul Mashatile seems to be readying himself for the top job in the not-so-distant future, if his public diary and the way he presents himself are anything to go by...
