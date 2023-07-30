The true state of South Africa's economic transformation goes beyond mere numbers and statistics. It's a topic that hits close to home for us at Sanlam and the reason we are a partner in the Sanlam Transformation Gauge.
We need a radical re-evaluation of our transformation strategies
Progress on paper must be reflected in the workplace, says Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty
I understand that this is a challenging task, but businesses such as Sanlam are committed to investing in our communities and going beyond tick-box exercises. Together with strong political will and societal commitment, we can set a benchmark for transformation in this sector and inspire others to follow suit.
While progress might be slow, it doesn't mean we are stagnant. The silver lining is that true economic transformation is not solely determined by the numbers on a B-BBEE scorecard. It's about the practical steps we take to foster a more inclusive and equitable society where every citizen has an equal opportunity to thrive.
As we reflect on two decades of the B-BBEE Act, it's clear that we need a radical re-evaluation of our strategies. Corporate South Africa holds the potential to lead the way and drive change. This means going beyond mere compliance and working towards empowering all Africans to live with financial confidence, security and prosperity.
I wholeheartedly believe corporate South Africa can drive change and lead the nation towards a fairer economy.
We can transform the nation, sector by sector, and our vision of an equal and prosperous society can become a reality, marking the true success of our economic transformation. But we must act now and do so together.
* Hanratty is CEO of Sanlam Group
