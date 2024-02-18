The man who paid 16 times more than he should have
Capetonian Brian Davey paid R16,850 to an unaccredited DStv installer — he should have paid less than R1,000
18 February 2024 - 00:00
Need a locksmith, or someone to fix an appliance or install a satellite dish? I need to tell you that Google is not necessarily your friend if your method is to put the service you require, followed by your area, into its search engine. That’s because a lot of dubious operators pay Google substantial sums to ensure that their business appears among the top results...
