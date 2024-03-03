Opinion

Jardine’s vanity project just muddied the political waters

Joining established parties and helping MPs perform better would have been more effective than launching Change Starts Now

03 March 2024 - 00:02
Sam Mkokeli Columnist and contributor

The tragedy that is Roger Jardine! On February 12, his Change Starts Now party launched its manifesto, but barely two weeks later it folded. OK, so it was never truly a party — just him supported by a businessman here and there, the odd NGO administrator, and a few communications consultants...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Impala Platinum weighs closing some loss-making mines as profit slumps Business
  2. Godongwana’s big offshore boo-boo Business
  3. Supercharging the SMME sector is the answer to many of SA's fiscal woes Business
  4. Unlocking insights: benchmarking and other critical metrics for effective ... Business
  5. NEWSMAKER | Why no retraction on Ntshavheni's anti-bank treason slur? Business

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court