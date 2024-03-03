Jardine’s vanity project just muddied the political waters
Joining established parties and helping MPs perform better would have been more effective than launching Change Starts Now
03 March 2024 - 00:02
The tragedy that is Roger Jardine! On February 12, his Change Starts Now party launched its manifesto, but barely two weeks later it folded. OK, so it was never truly a party — just him supported by a businessman here and there, the odd NGO administrator, and a few communications consultants...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.