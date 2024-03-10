Mining must move from potential to performance
Sector needs to untap its power to stimulate the economy and deliver social benefits that will restore the dignity of our nation
10 March 2024 - 00:00
We define mining’s potential as pent-up ability that is withheld by forces beyond the industry’s control. We have heard so much about the mineral potential of our country. It is consistently thrown in our faces when we attend international mining conferences and listen to what other countries are achieving with so much less than we have. We must shift from potential to great performance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.