Pravin Gordhan threatens to sue SARS 'bully'

Pravin Gordhan's name has been mentioned in passing throughout the saga of the South African Revenue Service's rogue unit, because he was head of the tax authority when the covert unit was set up in 2007. In addition, he recruited his then SARS deputy, Ivan Pillay, who set up the unit and recruited its former manager, Andries Janse van Rensburg, known as "Skollie".