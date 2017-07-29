Nkosazana's hand was out for favours too

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma asked the Gupta family to pay for a business-class ticket for a Cameroonian reporter to visit South Africa when she was campaigning to become AU Commission chairwoman.

In an e-mail seen by the Sunday Times, dated June 18 2012 and with the subject "Assistance to Minister Dlamini-Zuma", the then home affairs spokeswoman, Manusha Pillai - on behalf of Dlamini-Zuma - discusses arrangements for the trip with one of the Guptas' top associates, Ronica Ragavan, who is now Oakbay Resources CEO.

Dlamini-Zuma was home affairs minister at the time.

The information is contained in a tranche of leaked e-mails between members of the Gupta family and associates that detail the extent to which the family captured politicians and state entities.