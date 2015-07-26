Exposed: new Denel chairman's dodgy past
26 July 2015 - 02:00
The man appointed to head state arms maker Denel is a disgraced lawyer who was once struck off the roll for dishonesty, incompetence and misappropriation of funds. Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday announced the appointment of Daniel Mantsha as the new chairman of Denel, which boasts an order book worth R35-billion.
