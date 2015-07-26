Thuli tracks graft claims amid Prasa train wreck
26 July 2015 - 02:02
Public protector Thuli Madonsela has been investigating axed Prasa CEO Lucky Montana after claims that he awarded a multimillion-rand contract to a company owned by a "personal friend" and failed to take disciplinary action against a "cousin" accused of tender and appointment irregularities. Madonsela is expected to make public the findings of her three-year probe against Montana and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa next Monday.
