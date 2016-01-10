Hit 'mastermind' surrenders after months on run

The man believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of prominent North West businessman Wandile Bozwana has handed himself over to police after months on the run. Pretoria nightclub and taxi owner Vusi Nyawane, who has hobnobbed with the likes of boxing star Floyd Mayweather, handed himself in at Brooklyn police station in Pretoria on Wednesday night.