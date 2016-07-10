Cash-starved SABC wants bank loan of R1.5bn

The SABC plans to ask the banks for a R1.5-billion bail-out. This would force the Communications Department to approach the National Treasury to guarantee the loan, which economists say could trigger a ratings agency downgrade for South Africa.Internal documents obtained by the Sunday Times reveal that more than R500-million has been wiped off the SABC's bank balance in the past three months.