Investigations

Lifetime of working in the shadows

07 August 2016 - 02:01 By STEPHAN HOFSTATTER

Joseph Lebone Pooe is a man used to operating in the shadows. "I was always a spook, from my time in exile," the Umkhonto weSizwe veteran said in an interview this week.Pooe, 57, was a teacher when he went into exile in 1983 under the nom de guerre Tolly Nkunda. In Angola he reported to Mbokodo, the ANC's intelligence organ.

