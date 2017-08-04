Durban gig guide: fun things to do this weekend & next week

Starting at noon on Tuesday at Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga, it has a long list of attractions. Champagne and wine tastings, craft beer, a G and T garden, as well as a range of street food options, including vegan.

Children under the age of eight get in free. Everybody else can get tickets for R100 per person at webtickets.co.za.

Sing like everyone's watching, and it's okay because they're singing too at the first Crowd Karaoke gig at the Northwood Crusaders Sports Club on Tuesday.

There will be live music performers - including Shane Strachan of Catlike Thieves and singer Carmen Rodrigues - and giant video lyrics to guide you when you mumble.

Tickets are R60 prebooked at quicket.co.za or R100 at the gate. The karaoke begins at 4pm.

Contemporary jazz band Heels Over Head are treating Durbanites to a series of free concerts this week at The Playhouse, the Rainbow Restaurant and the BAT Centre.

The Playhouse show will be on Friday, August 11 at 29 Acutt Street at 5pm, the Rainbow Restaurant show will be on Saturday, August 12 at 23 Stanfield Lane in Pinetown at 5pm and the last show will be at the BAT Centre, 45 Maritime Place, at 3pm on Sunday, August 13.

The all-female band will be performing as their way of celebrating Women's Month.