Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
GOOD CAUSES
When Art and Charity Meet
Art auction in aid of educational programmes for young women.
When: Saturday, 9 September, 2pm. Exhibition ends on September 28.
Where: New Heritage Gallery, Shortmarket Street, Cape Town; free
Celebrity Surf Day
Surfing lessons with cricketers Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis and Morne Morkel, funnyman Nik Rabinowitz and swimmer Cameron van der Burgh. Sponsor a child's lesson or buy a raffle ticket. Proceeds to Missing Children South Africa.
When: Saturday, 9 September, 9am
Where: Surf Emporium, Muizenberg beachfront; R399, see surfemporium.co.za
MUSIC
Just Us
Five-member jazz band.
When: Fridays and Saturdays in September, 9pm
Where: Jackson Hall, GrandWest, Goodwood; free
Music Exchange
Masterclasses and workshops on the music business with international and local songwriters and producers.
When: Saturday, 9 September, 9am to Sunday, 10 September, 6pm
Where: Academy of Sound Engineering, De Roos Street, Zonnebloem, R250-R400 at Webtickets
LIFESTYLE
Open Book Festival
Focus on South African literature in an international context with more than 150 literary events and more than 100 authors.
When: Until Sunday, 10 September, various times
Where: Fugard Theatre, District Six, various ticket prices at Webtickets
