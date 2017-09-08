Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

MUSIC

Just Us

Five-member jazz band.

When: Fridays and Saturdays in September, 9pm

Where: Jackson Hall, GrandWest, Goodwood; free

Music Exchange

Masterclasses and workshops on the music business with international and local songwriters and producers.

When: Saturday, 9 September, 9am to Sunday, 10 September, 6pm

Where: Academy of Sound Engineering, De Roos Street, Zonnebloem, R250-R400 at Webtickets