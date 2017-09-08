Lifestyle

Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

08 September 2017 - 12:59 By Staff reporter
Score a surfing lesson with cricketer Faf du Plessis at the Celebrity Surf Day on Saturday September 9 at Muizenberg beachfront.
Image: CARL RECINE/REUTERS

GOOD CAUSES

When Art and Charity Meet

Art auction in aid of educational programmes for young women.

When: Saturday, 9 September, 2pm. Exhibition ends on September 28.

Where: New Heritage Gallery, Shortmarket Street, Cape Town; free

Celebrity Surf Day

Surfing lessons with cricketers Dale Steyn, Faf du Plessis and Morne Morkel, funnyman Nik Rabinowitz and swimmer Cameron van der Burgh. Sponsor a child's lesson or buy a raffle ticket. Proceeds to Missing Children South Africa.

When: Saturday, 9 September, 9am

Where: Surf Emporium, Muizenberg beachfront; R399, see surfemporium.co.za

MUSIC

Just Us

Five-member jazz band.

When: Fridays and Saturdays in September, 9pm

Where: Jackson Hall, GrandWest, Goodwood; free

Music Exchange

Masterclasses and workshops on the music business with international and local songwriters and producers.

When: Saturday, 9 September, 9am to Sunday, 10 September, 6pm

Where: Academy of Sound Engineering, De Roos Street, Zonnebloem, R250-R400 at Webtickets

LIFESTYLE

Open Book Festival

Focus on South African literature in an international context with more than 150 literary events and more than 100 authors.

When: Until Sunday, 10 September, various times

Where: Fugard Theatre, District Six, various ticket prices at Webtickets

