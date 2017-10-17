For just R1 for popcorn‚ you can watch a movie at Buhle Sithela's pop-up cinema in Khayelitsha. It took him about two years‚ but Sithela‚ 22‚ has realised his dream of bringing cinema to the township with regular weekend film shows. He makes the popcorn himself.

"I have been catering for the kids around Harare [in Khayelitsha]. Before a screening‚ I usually go out and spread the word … I show them educational films‚ short films‚ documentaries and comedy‚" said Sithela.

Sithela says he decided to screen films in Khayelitsha because "there are no malls close by‚ and to go and watch movies you must have money for transport‚ movie ticket‚ popcorn‚ cooldrink… I wanted to bring movies to the people. I believe movies can inspire and educate people. And it's also a form of entertainment."

He saved up money to buy speakers from his business – cleaning municipal wheelie bins in his neighbourhood. He was sponsored by Sunshine Cinema with a screen and a Sunbox‚ which includes a mini projector‚ a small solar panel‚ a generator‚ light and plugs.