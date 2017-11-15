Want to hear the new Pharrell song? You’ll have to wait until 2117
New track composed for Louis XIII Cognac won’t be played for next 100 years (and there’s a catch)
Pharrell Williams has just released a brand-new song – but it won’t be heard for the next 100 years, and even then perhaps not.
The singer and producer created the song, titled 100 Years (The Song We’ll Only Hear If We Care), in an exclusive partnership with Louis XIII Cognac to express their shared dedication to environmental issues.
The cognac maker said the track was a “creative expression of the delicate relationship between nature and time, and the effect humans have on their environment. Each decanter of Louis XIII represents the life achievement of generations of cellar masters, so Louis XIII must always think a century ahead.”
It will be recorded onto a record made of clay from the chalky soil of Cognac and stored in the cellars of Louis XIII in a state-of-the-art safe specially designed by Fichet-Bauche that is only destructible when submerged in water.
If sea levels continue to rise at an alarming rate due to climate change, scientists project that in 100 years, a significant portion of the world’s land might be underwater.
Therefore, the only way to guarantee this original piece of music will be heard again in 2117, one century from now, is to address global warming.
“If we do not change our way of living, future generations will never be able to hear this song. 100 Years by Pharrell Williams will be out in 2117, but only #Ifwecare,” the cognac maker said.
100 Years premiered at a private listening party in Shanghai, China, on November 13, where Pharrell will performed the song once only. The 100 lucky guests were not allowed to record the experience, so the song will remain a secret for the next century.
Louis XIII and Pharrell hoped to inspire these guests to act and motivate others to get involved in the international effort to curb global warming.
“This project is an exciting creative exploration of the way our actions today shape the world of tomorrow,” said Ludovic du Plessis, global executive director of Louis XIII.
“Nature and time are at the heart of what we do – each decanter of Louis XIII represents the life achievement of generations of cellar masters, so Louis XIII must always think a century ahead. If the environment is unstable, even the greatest cellar masters would not be able to compose the exceptional blend that is Louis XIII.”
This is not Louis XIII’s first unusual creative endeavour. In 2015, it worked with renowned actor and creative visionary John Malkovich to create 100 Years: The Movie You Will Never See, a thought-provoking work that explores the relationship between past, present, and future.
