LISTEN | Lil Wayne has just dropped hot new track, 'Big Bad Wolf'

Rapper Lil Wayne has treated fans to a new track off his upcoming mixtape Dedication 6 Reloaded. Weezy delivers a long, relentless flow in the new track, backed by a bass beat.

The track will be included on the upcoming mixtape, which builds on from the rapper's Christmas mixtape, Dedication 6, the latest in a series he has released with DJ Drama. On the newest, 15-track recording, Lil Wayne remixes 2017 tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert and Post Malone and collaborates with artists including Nicki Minaj.

Just days after Dedication 6 released, Lil Wayne took to social media to share the cover for its follow-up, Dedicated 6 Reloaded. While its release date has yet to be revealed, it is known that the forthcoming mixtape will include a remix of Jay Z and Beyoncé's Family Feud with Drake.

LISTEN | In the meantime, lend an ear to Big Bad Wolf