Talking about dying is an uncomfortable topic of conversation‚ but not over a slice of cake at Death Café.

Here‚ people gather to drink tea‚ eat delicious cake and discuss mortality as a means to make the most of life.

Just ask Jean Dixon from the seaside village of Fish Hoek in Cape Town.

“It is such a stigmatised subject. People don’t generally want to talk about it. Now‚ you get to go to a place like the Death Café and talk about it. People come there because they find that there is nobody to talk to‚ or they come there because there is something about death that they feel apprehensive about‚” she said.

Dixon is the driving force behind Death Café at the Hotel Glencairn‚ which promises guests a relaxed evening where conversations are open-minded. “It is not about grief and trauma but simply a friendly space to discuss the inevitable‚” is how the gathering is advertised.