Toothpastes over-promise and under-deliver‚ study finds

Don’t count on toothpaste to stop dental erosion or hypersensitivity to hot or cold food or drink.

A new Swiss study has found that of none of nine toothpastes tested protected enamel or prevented erosion.

Following a healthy diet and having regular dental treatment are the most reliable ways to avoid cavities and problems related to exposure of dentin — the substance that forms the bulk of a tooth — the specialists said.

Dental erosion and dentin hypersensitivity are increasingly common‚ leading to an explosion in brands of toothpastes claiming to treat these problems.

These toothpastes don’t seem to deliver the results promised. “All of the tested toothpastes caused different amounts of enamel surface loss‚ and none of the toothpastes afforded protection against enamel erosion and abrasion‚” said the first author Samira Helena João-Souza.