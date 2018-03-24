Series Review
'Waco': complex true story of deadly clash between cult & FBI well-told
The tragedy of Waco is part of American mythology; now a six-part series aims to explore what really happened during the infamous siege between law inforcement and a polygamous religious cult
25 March 2018 - 00:00
